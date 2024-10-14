Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $535.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,641. The company has a market capitalization of $485.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $536.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.