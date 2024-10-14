Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $16.81 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 6.9% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,331,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 146,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.