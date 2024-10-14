Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,274,987. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $194.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

