CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Shares of 945 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $292.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock worth $4,187,260. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

