CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after buying an additional 217,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after buying an additional 199,871 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $160.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.24. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

