CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 206 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Netflix stock opened at $722.79 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

