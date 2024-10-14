CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 5,852 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,068,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,462 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 633,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.7% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 86,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

KMI opened at $24.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

