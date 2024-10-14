CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 781 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 161,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,669,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $114.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.79 and a one year high of $118.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.