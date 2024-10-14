CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,112 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,659,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

PLD opened at $120.24 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

