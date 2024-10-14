CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,268 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

