CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 76 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.35.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $484.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $496.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.