Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 444,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 144.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $58.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

