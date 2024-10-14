Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $59.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $59.60 and last traded at $58.85. 1,184,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 14,183,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.