Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 2.3% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.64. 90,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.78. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

