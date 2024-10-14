Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,299.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. Chubu Electric Power has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

