Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,299.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. Chubu Electric Power has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $13.99.
About Chubu Electric Power
