Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) Short Interest Down 38.1% in September

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cineverse in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Cineverse alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cineverse

Cineverse Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNVS opened at $1.45 on Monday. Cineverse has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Cineverse had a negative net margin of 46.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Cineverse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.