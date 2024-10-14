Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $57,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $840,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843,146 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 438.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 318.4% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 3,782,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $218.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

