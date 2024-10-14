Citigroup Begins Coverage on SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens raised their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group upped their price target on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.89.
SouthState Stock Up 3.4 %
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.
SouthState Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.
Insider Activity
In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SouthState by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SouthState by 53.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SouthState during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
