Citigroup Begins Coverage on SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens raised their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group upped their price target on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.89.

SouthState Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SouthState by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SouthState by 53.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SouthState during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

