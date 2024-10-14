Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $3,861,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE:C opened at $65.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
