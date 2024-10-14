City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

City has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect City to earn $7.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $118.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47. City has a fifty-two week low of $86.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54.

Insider Transactions at City

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, analysts predict that City will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $895,503.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,305.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $895,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,305.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,795. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,413 shares of company stock worth $1,149,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

