City State Bank Buys 150 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

City State Bank lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,778,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after buying an additional 114,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after buying an additional 830,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after buying an additional 129,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston
In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lamb Weston Price Performance
Shares of LW stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
