City State Bank Buys 150 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

City State Bank lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,778,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after buying an additional 114,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after buying an additional 830,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after buying an additional 129,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

