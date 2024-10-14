City State Bank Buys Shares of 13,330 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $1,849,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in agilon health by 500.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In other news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. agilon health’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

