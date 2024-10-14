City State Bank Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

City State Bank cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.79.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $722.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $686.60 and a 200 day moving average of $651.60. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

