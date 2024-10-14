City State Bank Raises Holdings in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Zevra Therapeutics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZVRA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

In related news, Director Thomas Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

