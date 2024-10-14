Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 11473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $871.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 28.19 and a quick ratio of 28.19.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

