CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $10.03. CleanSpark shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 4,355,115 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

CleanSpark Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $256,874. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 470.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

