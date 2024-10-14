Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 397401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $75,855.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,458. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $75,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,458. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,864,733 shares of company stock valued at $246,732,002. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after buying an additional 3,461,158 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 169,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 71,964 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 53.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.