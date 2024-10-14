CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in September

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,823,600 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 20,449,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,921.9 days.

Shares of CMCLF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,417. CMOC Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

