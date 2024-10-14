CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in September

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,823,600 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 20,449,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,921.9 days.
CMOC Group Price Performance
Shares of CMCLF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,417. CMOC Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.
About CMOC Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CMOC Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.