Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Stock Position Increased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth $362,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,513,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $2,190,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $77.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

