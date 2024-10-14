Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $17.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.
