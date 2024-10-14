Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $17.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

