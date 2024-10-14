Coinbase Wrapped BTC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.36 Million (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be bought for approximately $65,834.13 or 1.00071754 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market cap of $414.79 million and $58.36 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00257873 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s launch date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 6,301 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 6,228.26964159. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 63,840.89215754 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $35,236,786.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

