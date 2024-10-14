Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $3,812,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 175,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

CL stock opened at $100.10 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

