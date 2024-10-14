CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CommScope Stock Down 6.7 %

CommScope stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10. CommScope has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CommScope by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 128,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in CommScope by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

