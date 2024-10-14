Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.14 and last traded at $91.04, with a volume of 414400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,632.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 364,832 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,770,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325,617 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 104.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 568,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,666,000 after acquiring an additional 290,856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 142.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 461,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,669,000 after acquiring an additional 270,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $17,409,000.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

