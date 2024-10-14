Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 265 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,755,838,000 after acquiring an additional 996,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,147,000 after acquiring an additional 323,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $135.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $135.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.