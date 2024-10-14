Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 268 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $191.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $191.59. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

