Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $242,000 Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in C3.ai by 4.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $27.24 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.