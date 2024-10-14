Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stake in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.17% of Standard Lithium worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 765.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 253,509 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Standard Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Standard Lithium by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 317,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLI stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $418.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Standard Lithium ( NYSE:SLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

