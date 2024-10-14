Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.