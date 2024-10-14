Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 514,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,159,000 after buying an additional 128,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $642.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $539.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.91 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

