Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in JD.com were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

