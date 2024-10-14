Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $35,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $140.21 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

