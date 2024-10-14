Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 2,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 735.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Shopify by 54.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,714,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,657,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $83.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.97.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

