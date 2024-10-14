Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 6,688 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 140.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $106.92 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

