Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 825 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Solventum were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 2,880.8% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,410 shares during the period.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $68.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

