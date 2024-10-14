Comparing Getaround (GETR) & The Competition

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 439 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Getaround to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Getaround and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Getaround
|-132.69%
|-3,722.93%
|-64.71%
|Getaround Competitors
|-27.34%
|-111.62%
|-8.63%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Getaround and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Getaround
|$78.32 million
|-$113.95 million
|-0.06
|Getaround Competitors
|$253.84 million
|$13.60 million
|525.33
Insider and Institutional Ownership
59.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Getaround has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Getaround and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Getaround
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Getaround Competitors
|501
|1844
|4073
|72
|2.57
As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Getaround’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Getaround peers beat Getaround on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
Getaround Company Profile
Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.
