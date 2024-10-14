Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $45.27 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $45.27 or 0.00069814 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $397.74 million and $28.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006739 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,945.85 or 0.40010044 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,458 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,458.2097392 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.9106818 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 526 active market(s) with $23,397,286.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.