comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of comScore in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get comScore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCOR

comScore Price Performance

Shares of SCOR remained flat at $6.76 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594. comScore has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.09.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.70 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that comScore will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.