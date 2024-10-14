Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 8,555 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of JMEE opened at $61.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

