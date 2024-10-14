Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 1,936 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 877.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VPU opened at $170.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $176.35.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

